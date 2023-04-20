Fallon links up with Wombats to begin his bid for an SG Ball spot

DAYNE Fallon has one major goal for 2023: Try and make the South Sydney Rabbitohs SG Ball as a bottom age player.
For the Bathurst junior talent to make that happen he'll need to take his football to another level, so the 16-year-old has linked up with the Coogee Randwick Wombats under 18s side for the winter season.
Fallon has opted to stay on board with the Rabbitohs after a season with the club's SG Ball development squad and Harold Matthews side.
The prop is keen to test himself across the winter season in the South Sydney District Junior Rugby Football League.
Fallon is one of four NRL club-affiliated players that the Wombats are allowed to have on their roster for the 2023 season.
The six-foot-four forward has enjoyed what Souths has been able to offer him so far and was keen to stay on board with them this year.
"It's been really good. It's a different type of football, and I've been able to take my football to the next level by being around a lot of good footballers and coaches," he said.
"Next year I can hopefully make SG Ball, and I'd still be a year young. That'll give me two years of SG Ball."
Fallon will have the course of this winter season and the summer off-season to try and lock down a place in the Souths SG Ball side when its campaign likely begins around February next year.
He's happy with his progress so far.
"At the start of the season I played four trial games and throughout the season I played with the 18s development team, where a lot of them are a year older than me," he said.
"A couple of the boys from my team still play with them every weekend. I got some great development from those games."
Fallon joins the most historically successful team in the South Sydney District Junior Rugby Football League, with the Wombats having secured 14 premierships - the latest of those in 2019.
"I'll be playing for Coogee Wombats this season. Coogee are a part of the Souths comp, and a lot of the coaches and the men and women with the Rabbitohs are also involved with the Wombats," Fallon said.
"I thought it'd be really good to have a season with them. I'll be playing with their 18s. There will be a couple of guys in that comp who have played SG Ball."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.