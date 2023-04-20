Western Advocate
Bathurst Panthers give hosting rights to Molong Bulls as one league club helps another

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated April 20 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 2:00pm
Bathurst Panthers are taking their home games to Molong this Saturday in a boost for a community still recovering from last year's devastating flood.
THEY play in different competitions, they are separated by close to 100 kilometres, but the Molong Bulls and Bathurst Panthers have the sort of relationship that can lift the spirits of an entire community.

