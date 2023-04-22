THE Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is the United Nations body for assessing the science related to climate change.
The panel has just released a report which states that the effects of climate change are bigger than first thought.
"Human-caused climate change has led to widespread and rapid changes in the atmosphere, ocean, ice-covered areas and land, including more frequent and intense extreme events," said the report, adding: "A child born today is likely to face three to four times as many extreme weather events than their grandparents."
The report found that net emissions from all sectors are still rising, with energy, industry, transport and building accounting for 79 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions in 2019.
The Paris climate agreement targets aimed to keep temperature rises under 2°C by the end of the century, but most current predictions are for a global temperature rise of 1.5°C to be reached in the 2030s.
If it can be kept to 1.5°C, the consequences would be serious enough, but if we get to 2°C, they could be severe.
Malte Meinshausen, a University of Melbourne climate science professor and one of the lead authors of the report, said: "This decade is really the last decade, and until 2030, is the last time we know that we have a chance to keep global warming to 1.5 degree temperatures."
So what can we do?
Mark Howden, of the Australian National University, and vice chair of the IPCC Working Group on Impacts and Adaptation, said the report "triggers many alarm bells" that humanity cannot afford to ignore.
"The good news is there is lots of action already underway, and opportunities for more. We know what to do, and we have the technology," he said. "Our choices now will have consequences in coming decades and potentially for thousands of years."
And he notes that Australia has the wealth and landmass to make the changes we need.
So why are our politicians so slow in acting, if they act at all?
If we act on the scientists' recommendations and things are not as bad as they say, we will still have a cleaner, greener environment.
If we allow the politicians to impede the changes we need, the consequences could be catastrophic.
When it comes down to it, whom do you trust more: politicians or scientists?
