Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Special broadcast will take a closer look at service and sacrifice | Tuned In

By Rebecca Wotzko
April 22 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rielle Moises hosts The Collective Self 2.0 on Monday mornings.
Rielle Moises hosts The Collective Self 2.0 on Monday mornings.

2MCE program The Collective Self 2.0 is all about our community, covering a range of interesting local topics.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.