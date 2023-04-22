2MCE program The Collective Self 2.0 is all about our community, covering a range of interesting local topics.
Host Rielle Moises is producing a special on Monday, April 24 ahead of Anzac Day.
One of her special guests is Bill Wilcox, who was part of the squadron the Redgum song I Was Only 19 was written about.
He will speak to Rielle about his experience serving in Vietnam.
Rielle will also highlight information about the Anzac Day marches in Bathurst with RSL Sub-Branch president David Mills.
"I know a lot of the veterans in the sub-branch, and I've volunteered with some veterans through Lifeline," Rielle said.
"Even though I've never served, they've welcomed me into the family and I feel a very close connection to the men and women who have served."
It was important to Rielle to mark Anzac Day in her program.
"I get very emotional at the Dawn Service," she said. "I respect all veterans and current serving members; they really do a special job. It means a lot to me for what they've given up for our country."
You can tune in to The Collective Self 2.0 at 11am every Monday.
Thanks to our friends at 2BS and B-Rock, we'll be sharing a special Anzac Day broadcast at 6am on April 25. Tune in on 92.3 Bathurst, 94.7 Orange or 2mce.org
