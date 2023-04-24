THERE'S a Little Learning Centre in Bathurst, and it's achieving big things.
In a recent assessment made by the Department of Education, the Bathurst Little Learning Centre (BLLC) received exceeding ratings in all seven quality areas of the National Quality Standard.
This was the first assessment of this nature at the centre since it's opening in November 2021, and means the service now has the option to apply for an excellent rating.
It's something that BLLC owner Emma Smith is extremely proud of, and she is especially proud of her team for all their hard work.
"It was a huge, huge team effort with our director Suzie Manhood and everybody else." she said.
"I'm so proud of the team."
One reason as to why Ms Smith believes that the centre was able to achieve exceeding ratings across the board, is the fact that they are family owned, and many of the educators have had children of their own.
"We're not owned by a big company, and we're not owned by business people, we're owned by people who know early childhood education back to front and want to give the best," Ms Smith said.
"Our vision ... is just to create the best early childhood experiences for the children and supporting the families ... because we know how hard it is to leave your children."
Adding to the vision of supporting families is the fact that the centre has the lowest rates in the area.
"We have the cheapest rates in Bathurst," Ms Smith said.
"We know that it's a big expense for a lot of people, and we just want to put the love back into it, so it's not about making money for us, it's about the best quality we can provide."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
This means that all fees are directly returned into the centre.
Fees go towards building maintenance, ensuring educators are paid above award wages, and ensuring there are always extra educators than needed on the floor.
This is done as a means to exceed ratio expectations and guarantee staff satisfaction, as happy staff means happy kids, and happy kids means happy parents.
Fees are also used to purchase the best of the best in terms of resources for the centre, as it is something that Ms Smith said she is very passionate about.
"We purchase the best resources we can get ... a lot of them are metal or wooden, because we're really mindful about sustainability and our carbon footprint," she said.
"Our resources are bought locally, where we can, and supporting Indigenous businesses and mothers in business."
The centre caters for all children, from zero to five years of age, and though there are currently no vacancies, there is a waiting list so that parents can try for early enrollment for their children.
Ms Smith also said she hopes to build another centre, so that she can cater for larger enrollment numbers in the area.
"We would like in the future to have a second premises, but that is probably something that is a bit down the track," she said.
In the mean time, the focus for Ms Smith is to continue to keep up the 'exceeding' work.
"We're aiming for excellence. We want to put our little learning centres on the map for the best early childhood education in Australia," she said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.