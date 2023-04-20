TWO popular markets in Bathurst and the region will be on again this weekend.
The Bathurst Farmers' Market will be held from 8am to noon this Saturday, April 22 at the Bathurst Showground, one week after the venue attracted a big crowd for the Heritage Trades Trail weekend.
The market - held on the fourth Saturday of each month - is known for its fresh regional produce and character-filled location.
Entry is by gold coin donation.
This Sunday, April 23, meanwhile, the Tarana Markets will be held from 9am to 1pm in the picturesque village.
"We have an assortment of the usual popular stallholders this month - and we are happy to welcome back the wonderful Union Band," spokeswoman Annie Cook said.
"Always a great drawcard, lots of fans come to buy something delicious to eat, settle in and listen to the great music - a really good way to catch up with friends old and new."
Ms Cook said the guest artist this month will be Annie Joseph from Lithgow.
"Annie is a very popular local painter, who will join us on Sunday," she said.
"She'll be there with her easel and paints, showing us her skills and techniques, and happy to talk to all those interested. We're very much looking forward to having her."
Ms Cook said the Tarana Markets' Capertee Soap friends "brought along the lovely goats that provide the milk that makes the soap" last month.
"The goats were a big hit with all, and hopefully we'll seem them again," she said.
"We also hope to have a visit from Meg Lowe, who is keen to come along with her beautiful Shetland ponies and her pony cart. Meg is from Oberon, runs the Oberon markets, and is a welcome sight around the town with her ponies.
"The Tarana RFS are taking a break from the bacon and egg rolls, but we're very happy to welcome the Bathurst Rotary group, who will be feeding us their delicious rolls.
"As usual, the markets will start around 9am and continue on until 1pm. So it's an opportunity to enjoy the music, and the excellent stalls with a great variety of offerings."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.