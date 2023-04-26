THE impacts on families going through financial hardship are wide-reaching and varied, from insufficient nutrition to insecure housing.
With all the stress which accompanies financial hardships, family relationships are not immune.
Finances are often a big point of contention in relationships, with research from Relationships Australia finding that money problems have recently put pressure on 20 per cent of couples.
Dealing with serious financial stress and the uncertainty of not knowing what the future holds, while worrying about paying the bills, can lead to close relationships being put under even more strain than usual.
If one or both people in the relationship lose their jobs or struggle to find enough work, feelings of grief, loss, sadness, anger, anxiety, helplessness and guilt can all spill over into the relationship.
How to cope with financial stress in a relationship or as a family
Since we know that financial problems can place a huge strain on our relationships, it's important to be proactive and implement strategies to help protect ourselves and our families from the impact.
Conflict and children
Financial stress can be felt by every member of a family, not just parents.
Stress related to finding work, working long hours, putting food on the table or paying bills are grown-up problems, but children can also carry the weight of this burden.
If you have children and are under a lot of financial pressure, be aware that escalating or ongoing verbal conflict between partners (or exes) can impact on your children's mental health and wellbeing.
Decide not to argue in front of the children and stick to it.
Communicate and work together
For couples, clear communication becomes even more important during stressful times, to keep the relationship balanced and supportive.
Lean on each other for support, and always be ready to lend a non-critical ear.
Though it may be hard, and at times seem like a big ask, it's important not to withdraw from those you are closest to and continue to keep lines of communication open.
Similarly, resist the temptation to deal with or resolve problems without your partner's help, or assume you are doing them a favour by keeping them at arm's length.
Reach out for help
As time goes on you can start to lose self-confidence, doubt your skills and abilities and begin to feel beaten down by the job search.
Remember that unexpected and sudden changes in our financial situations can leave us floundering, and it is critical to remember to reach out for professional help if your relationship is suffering or you are consistently feeling upset, sad or anxious about your situation.
