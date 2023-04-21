Tyers Park is the place to be on Anzac Day Advertising Feature

The 2023 Soldier's Saddle is sure to be a tight race with 23 entries currently nominated for the main event. Picture by Chris Seabrook

As Anzac Day approaches, once again thoughts turn to dawn services, marches to remember our fallen soldiers, and the bond that communities share across the special day.



In Bathurst it also means a big day of horse racing and the celebrations that go along with it. Following a return to a full scale event in 2022, this year's Soldier's Saddle Race Day promises to be bigger and better than ever.



Newest board member to join Bathurst Thoroughbred Racing, Karla McDiarmid, said the race club was excited about what they had in store for Anzac Day.



"Obviously during COVID the races weren't fantastic due to a number of restrictions, but now we are looking to raise the bar and really make Tyers Park the place to be," she said. "The weather is looking like it will be a perfect day out for the crowd and we have plenty of entertainment and fun planned for all those who attend."

Winners are grinners. Picture by Chris Seabrook

With over 5000 people attending last year, Karla said that she was hoping to lift that number even higher in 2023. "It's hard to predict but we have already sold hundreds and hundreds of tickets, plus we always get a massive roll up on the day of both people looking to buy tickets plus RSL members," she said. "People love getting dressed up and heading to the races, and it is a great event for such a wide variety of people including our youth, families and the elderly."

Gates open at 11am and the official ceremony will take place at 12.30pm. The first race is set to jump around 1pm with the main event being Race 6 -the Bathurst RSL Club Soldier's Saddle. Two Up also makes it return to Tyers Park with the Bathurst RSL running the popular game from 12pm.

Mickey and Clancy Pye will be playing live music throughout the day, while there will be a number of food and drinks vendors on site including the Lions barbecue, Vietnamese food van, fresh coffee van, and pizzas.



Buses will run to and from Tyers Park with pick-up from Bathurst RSL and drop-offs at Bathurst Courthouse. Tickets are available online or you can purchase them at the gate. Adults are $30, 12 to 17 years are $15, and Bathurst RSL members receive free entry.

