HE'S played more games of hockey than he'd care to count, but now Tyler Willott's got memorabilia that is worthy of going straight to the pool room - Australian playing singlets.
They're not just any national singlets either, but ones he's wore himself as part of the Australian Country tour of Singapore and Malaysia.
His Dad has already put dibs on one.
"When I first got picked I tried to brush over it a bit and be humble and say there were a lot of other players there too, but looking back on it now, it was something pretty special," Willott said.
"Mum and Dad were pretty proud, which made me happy too. Dad wanted one of my national singlets to frame, so I've got one aside for him."
Willott's path to national selection took him from club hockey with St Pat's, to winning a state championship with Bathurst, then impressing for NSW Country at the Hockey Australia Country Challenge.
The Australian Country tour saw Willott and his team-mates play nine games split between Singapore and Malaysia earlier this month.
It began with a clash against the Singapore national under 21s development side. It's a moment Willott won't soon forget.
"I remember I was a bit nervous for the first game, there were 10 or 11 of us that were rookies, so it was a fresh squad and a lot of us were feeling a bit the same," he said.
"But we had such a talented team that I just knew I had to do my job, so I just switched on from the get go.
"I had some family there too and it was really special."
The Australian Country men's side, nicknamed Venom, hadn't played any warm up games, trained together or even met before they set off on tour.
But the Venom players quickly clicked and ended up winning all but two of their games.
"We played the Singapore national side twice, we played a Malaysian under 21s development side, played a Singapore development side, the Indonesian national and then just a couple of state type teams," Willott said.
"We got a win and a loss against the Singapore national team and a win over the Indonesian national team, so that was good.
"The coach we had wasn't a super tactical coach. He said we all got picked for a reason and should be able to go out there and play good hockey. Our team had really good instinct and we all clicked pretty quickly."
While Willott is well versed with playing in the middle of the field, he was deployed in an outside half role on tour.
It was something new, but he adjusted and learned from those around him.
"That was a bit foreign to me, but I was able to do a role there and fill a hole they needed me to. It wasn't too bad, I enjoyed playing there and got bits and pieces playing the the midfield," he said.
"There were a few senior guys that I learned a lot from, just little things, those one and two percenters you pick up from playing with guys who are better than you.
"Passing with information and imagining who you're going to pass to next before you get the ball."
While Willott enjoyed every game he played on tour, taking on the Singapore and Indonesian national teams were the highlights.
"The national games, the standard was really high, the games were really quick and really enjoyable," he said.
"They do play a bit of a different style to us, they're very quick and bloody difficult to tackle. It was good exposure to that different style and how you can play differently.
"When their counter attack starts it gets very frantic, very quickly. So you had to rely on your hockey instincts."
There was one other moment from the tour that ranked amongst Willott's highlights as well.
"I actually managed to snag players' player too. It was a bit unexpected, but I'll take that and run with it," he said.
