Bathurst Regional Youth Council to host sports day at Morse Park on Friday, April 21

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
April 20 2023 - 4:00pm
Bathurst Youth councillors Harvey Lew, Kirilee Scott, Jasmyn Nankervis, Chloe Taylor, Jasmin Housten and Blake Kreuzberger. Picture contributed.
A FREE event filled with sport-related activities is on offer for young people aged 12-25 on Friday.

