A FREE event filled with sport-related activities is on offer for young people aged 12-25 on Friday.
Bathurst Regional Youth Council will host a sports day, to coincide with Youth Week, down at Morse Park.
The event will include a laser tag and league tag competition, sporting activities from local clubs and organisations, a guest speaker, live music, a chillout zone by headspace Bathurst, lunch and prizes for winning teams, lucky entry and engagement.
READ MORE:
"There's lots and lots of prizes available, so make sure you make it down there," youth mayor Harvey Lew said.
The youth council will also use the day to launch its new logo.
The event will be run in collaboration with Creative Community Concepts.
Registrations open from 9.30am.
For more information, visit www.bathurst.nsw.gov.au.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.