MORE than 50 members of the Probus Club of Macquarie (Bathurst) gathered at the RSL on Thursday, April 20, for the annual changeover luncheon.
However, this changeover luncheon was a little different than usual, as the current president will be reinstated in her role.
Marilyn Dickenson will retain the title as president of the Probus Club of Macquarie until the next changeover luncheon in 2024.
The day did, however, see a change in a few committee members, and provided an opportunity to introduce these new members and their roles to other patrons.
As well as celebrating the new committee, the luncheon was also an opportunity to celebrate the three F's that Probus is famous for; fellowship, fun and friendship.
Attendees were invited to enjoy a social lunch together, and received a complimentary drink on arrival.
There were also lucky door prizes and goody bags given out on the day.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.