CSU ready for anything as they start with tough trip to Dubbo

By Alexander Grant
Updated April 21 2023 - 12:18pm, first published April 20 2023 - 4:00pm
THEY'VE had trials, gone through training, built up their fitness, and now it's time to see how well that's all paid off when CSU begin their New Holland Cup campaign away to Dubbo Rhinos this Saturday.

