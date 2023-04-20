CSU ready for anything as they start with tough trip to Dubbo

THEY'VE had trials, gone through training, built up their fitness, and now it's time to see how well that's all paid off when CSU begin their New Holland Cup campaign away to Dubbo Rhinos this Saturday.
Following an opening round bye CSU get started this weekend against a Rhinos side looking to bounce back from a defeat against Narromine Gorillas.
CSU will be trying this year to bridge the gap towards the trio of defending premiers Parkes Boars, Mudgee Wombats and Rhinos, who all finished with a big gap to the rest of the competition.
It'll be a tough ask for a CSU team who are a new-look side for 2023, but those new faces could be the spark that the yellow and black needs.
The students also started last year's campaign with a game away to the Rhinos, and they'll be hoping that time goes far better than the 40-0 hammering they received on that occasion.
CSU flanker and club president Seb Etheridge said the build up for the club towards the season has been encouraging.
"We had a couple of trial games and they helped us figure out the direction that we want to be heading in," he said.
"It helped a lot of our new boys out and their skills have flourished exponentially since then. Everyone's keen to get into this second round after the first round bye.
"We had our first trial against Lindfield from Sydney and that was a bit of a shock to the system.
"They really turned up the intensity after that trial, and we then had an intra-club trial to figure out first and second grade. A lot of the guys performed really well in that."
CSU are yet to name a coach for their season ahead of their first game.
The CSU backline has undergone an upheaval this season but there are a couple of returning names in the forward pack who could provide leadership for the team.
The likes of Etheridge, Josh Corcoran, Phil Enright and Joe Fajloun all return for another season in the uni pack.
"As far as I can see this year, all teams across our comp have had a bit of a shake up so it's going to be a mystery going into this first game for the men's team," Etheridge said.
"Our team has also had a big shake up. Being a uni club people often come and go, but that can sometimes be a good thing for us. It could be our year to turn it on a bit.
"Both men's and women's have picked up the intensity of late and have shown they're ready to turn it up on the paddock."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
