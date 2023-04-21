Mr Bland told 2BS during his recent interview that "already the company [ATCO] is talking about vegetation links and habitat links, so there will be a net hundreds of hectares better protected than it is now and then [there is] an enduring legacy in terms of an income stream that we have the opportunity to influence for the betterment of the catchment, and that's where we said, on balance, I think we would be better off with this as a community than not".

