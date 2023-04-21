Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Friends of the Fish River group criticises Greening Bathurst's decision to support pumped hydro project near Yetholme

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated April 21 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An illustration of the proposed pumped hydro project and (inset) Greening Bathurst chair Ashley Bland.
An illustration of the proposed pumped hydro project and (inset) Greening Bathurst chair Ashley Bland.

A GROUP opposed to a proposed pumped hydro project near Yetholme has strongly criticised Greening Bathurst's decision to support the development.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.