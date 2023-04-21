A GROUP opposed to a proposed pumped hydro project near Yetholme has strongly criticised Greening Bathurst's decision to support the development.
The Friends of the Fish River group has cited water, habitat loss and what it says are better energy storage methods, among other concerns, in responding to Greening Bathurst's announcement.
Greening Bathurst chair Ashley Bland says his group's position is that the overall benefits of the project will outweigh the costs, but Friends of Fish River said in a statement that Mr Bland "and ATCO [the project developer] have failed to demonstrate how this will be the case".
The criticism of Greening Bathurst's decision follows Mr Bland being interviewed recently on 2BS.
During the interview, Mr Bland acknowledged opposition towards the pumped hydro project among residents near the location, but said his group had tried to focus on the big picture.
Mr Bland said the developer "had put an enormous amount of care and concern into thinking about the project"; that a recent wet period in the Bathurst district had shown that it would be possible to find the initial 3.3 gigalitres from the Fish River that would be required to fill the reservoir; and said those who are genuinely concerned about biodiversity loss caused by the pumped hydro project "should also turn up at a rally to stop any new subdivisions in Bathurst".
In a statement provided to the Western Advocate, Friends of the Fish River said the only local benefit provided by the pumped hydro project would be to those landholders who have sold to ATCO "and the creation of a few local jobs".
In terms of trees, Friends of the Fish River said ATCO "will destroy Bursaria Spinosa bushes (source of food for the Copper Butterfly), and mature age trees, in the 700 metres of road that they have to widen from the Great Western Highway to where they plan to go into a farmer's property".
"They will then go on to destroy 200 acres of mature age, carbon sequestering trees, that are over 100 years old at the project site. The top dam alone will occupy 75 acres," Friends of the Fish River said.
In regards to the project's water use - an initial 3.3 gigalitres from the Fish River and 400 megalitres annually to account for evaporation and seepage - the Fish River group said, looking at the big picture, "NSW failed to meet its obligations to deliver the final stage of the Murray-Darling Basin plan, leaving the environment short-changed of millions of litres of water"; the CSIRO "is forecasting grim news as it predicts a 30 per cent decline in streamflow in the Murray-Darling Basin over the next 30 years"; and the Bureau of Meteorology "has warned that there is a 50pc chance of El Nino in 2023".
Friends of the Fish River said ATCO's plans to take water from the Fish River, which supplies (with the Campbells River) Bathurst's drinking water, would "result in reduced flow in the river, raise water temperature, degrade water quality, alter stream structure, and cause sediment build up".
"This will have negative impacts on fish, platypus, birds and other wildlife including the endangered Booroolong Frog," the group said.
"We need to learn lessons from the heartbreaking death of tens of thousands of fish in the 65 kilometre stretch of the Darling-Baaka River at Menindee in 2019 and again in 2023.
"Warmer water holds less oxygen than cold water, and fish have higher oxygen needs at warmer temperatures."
Friends of the Fish River said ATCO "cannot claim to be sound land managers when their direct actions, such as clearing of habitat of threatened species, will have dire irreversible consequences for the environment and biodiversity within the project area and beyond".
In regards to Mr Bland saying the overall benefits of the project will outweigh the costs, Friends of the Fish River said both he and ATCO had failed to demonstrate how this will be the case, "and have not clarified how the project fits into the overall development of NSW's energy".
"If we really want to look at the big picture, look at the fact that more dams are being removed in North America and Europe than are being built. Starting in the late 1960s, big dams stopped being built because the best sites for dams were already developed (as is arguably the current situation in Australia), the costs became too high, and most importantly, growing environmental and social concerns made the costs unacceptable," the group said.
"We need innovative and sustainable solutions to meet energy demands, guarantee food security, and ensure water availability here in Australia and around the globe.
"The proposed 5,000-megawatt renewable hydrogen export operation at Kalbarri in WA is one such example, and it will use green hydrogen.
"Energy storage trends are rapidly evolving as innovative companies look at new ways of storing energy to combat the peak energy demands from the grid.
"There is no need to keep using old technology, such as hydro power, for storing energy."
Mr Bland told 2BS during his recent interview that "already the company [ATCO] is talking about vegetation links and habitat links, so there will be a net hundreds of hectares better protected than it is now and then [there is] an enduring legacy in terms of an income stream that we have the opportunity to influence for the betterment of the catchment, and that's where we said, on balance, I think we would be better off with this as a community than not".
ATCO - a global company based in Canada that has been operating in Australia for about 65 years - says the proposed pumped hydro project will involve the construction of a reservoir at the top of Mount Tennyson, near Yetholme, and another in a nearby valley.
Greening Bathurst's support for the project contrasts with the position taken by Bathurst Community Climate Action Network, which announced last year that it opposes the Yetholme project.
The project has also failed to win the endorsement of Member for Bathurst Paul Toole, but did receive a $9.4 million recoverable grant from the NSW Coalition last year while it was still in government.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.