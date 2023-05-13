HAVING dedication, determination, direction and drive is instrumental in achieving dreams, and one Bathurst girl has them all.
At only 10 years of age, Eva Chiaramonte knows exactly where she wants to go, and is running full steam ahead - quite literally.
Middle and long distance running is Eva's passion, and she has already cemented her name as one of the best in NSW, after qualifying to represent the state for under 10s cross country last year.
After winning her cross country events at a school, district and western region level, Eva then finished sixth at states and qualified to represent NSW against young runners from across the country.
"I didn't even know that you could go that far," Eva said, when talking about attending nationals in Adelaide in 2022.
Having had so much fun last year, Eva is hoping to qualify again to represent NSW and has already taken the first step to achieving that.
The South Bathurst Public student recently won her cross country event at the school carnival, and is looking forward to attending districts and competing against other students from different Bathurst schools.
If successful in her pursuit to match or even improve on last year's efforts, she will then compete in the western competition which will be held at Orange, before heading to Sydney to compete at a state level.
Then hopefully, Eva will get the opportunity to represent NSW for a second consecutive year at a national level. An achievement that was acknowledged by the State Government with Eva receiving an award from Bathurst MP Paul Toole.
The award is open to anyone of any age who have represented NSW in the fields of sport, music, academics or the arts.
"The NSW Government State Representative Award recognises people who have represented the state of NSW in a competitive field," Mr Toole said.
"It is great to see young locals like Eva excelling at their chosen sports."
Excited to meet Paul Toole and receive her award, Eva made the most of the opportunity and told the Member for Bathurst what she thinks a great addition to the city would be.
"It was lovely to chat to Paul Tool and Eva told him she'd like for Bathurst to get an athletics track," Eva's mum Michelle Chiaramonte said.
While making it to nationals again is Eva's short-term goal, the dream is to represent Australia on the world stage.
"I want to go to the Olympics for the 1500 [metres] and cross country and 800 [metres], and win the most gold medals that have ever been won at the Olympics for running," Eva said.
"People like doing short distance but I like doing long and I've got good stamina so I'm good at long distance."
Eva is committed to the cause and is determined to achieve her dream, training everyday, and twice a week with her coach - Kate Lynch.
Eva has her heart set on the Olympics and has a plan to get there.
"I have to train hard, I have to actually believe I can actually make it and I have to do hard work," she said.
"And love it," her mum added.
"I think the key is that you love it."
While the nerves always kick in the night before an event, Eva is very excited to be heading off to districts shortly and is hopeful that she can run all the way to nationals once again.
