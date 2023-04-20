CAR parking has proven to be one of the community's greatest concerns when it comes to the proposed redevelopment of Tremain's Mill.
The plans, which received concept consent from Bathurst Regional Council on April 19, would see the heritage site transformed into a hospitality and tourism hub.
It would include a 51-room hotel fronting Keppel Street, a 52-room hotel fronting Havannah Street, 12 terrace houses fronting Manilla Street, four mews dwellings, a 10-room hotel in an existing concrete silo, and various commercial premises.
But, for now, the developer has only proposed to provide 46 on-site car parking spaces, 16 of which would be designated for the residents of the terraces and mews. The remaining 30 spaces would be used by the hotel guests and staff.
Council staff have applied the car parking rates adopted by the city's Development Control Plan (DCP) to the proposal to determine that 265 car parking spaces would be required to support the development.
This means there is a shortfall of more than 200 spaces, although the applicant has put forward a number of arguments to reduce the number of parking spaces required.
At council's April 19 public forum, community members aired their concerns about the lack of parking.
Ingrid Pearson feared "Sydney-centric thinking" was being applied to this development, something the developer vehemently denied on the night in her own address.
"Sydney-centric thinking cannot be applied to Bathurst, as we do not have an extensive and efficient public transport system in Bathurst and our region," Ms Pearson said.
"Even if people arrive by Bullet train in Bathurst, they will still need to hire a car and park it nearby if they wish to explore our region.
"Commercial and retail facilities have staff that may need a car to come to work and customers will not come to the facilities if they cannot park nearby. It's a current complaint in the CBD."
Another resident, Elizabeth Stoneman, also raised concerns about Manilla Street.
She said residents of the terraces wouldn't feel comfortable leaving their vehicles in an open-access car park, and would likely opt to park on Manilla Street in front of their homes, particularly if they had more than one vehicle.
This, she said, would make Manilla Street "impassable".
"The car parking is totally inadequate," Ms Stoneman said.
While councillors did say they had concerns about parking, they believed these would be addressed in later development applications for Tremain's Mill.
Council staff were also of this opinion, with the report on the concept DA stating that "sufficient car parking can be provided to service the site".
The developer of Tremain's Mill has proposed to augment on-street parking by converting parallel spaces to 45-degree angled parking, which would provide an overall net increase of 82 spaces in the surrounding streets.
Councillor Warren Aubin also suggested at the April 19 meeting that it could be possible to remove the traffic islands in lower Keppel Street and create additional parking spaces in the middle of the roadway.
"There is a couple of things I looked at down in that area, especially with Keppel Street," he said.
"We could look at implementing centre of the street parking. Take off some of those islands and get in centre-street parking, angle parking in Keppel Street, angle parking right down Havannah Street with cut-out kerbs, which is there now for part of that street."
As part of its concept consent, council has included several conditions in relation to car parking.
One of these conditions is that an offset strategy will have to be provided if there is a shortfall of parking in future DAs.
The offset strategy is to outline additional measures including:
Although concept consent has been granted by council, it does not authorise the carrying out of any development works on any part of the site.
It is now up to the developer to come back to council with its next DA before the plans can progress any further.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.