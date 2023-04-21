Complete removal of the grass surface and reshaping of the soil profile, to provide an appropriate convex surface to meet sports field drainage requirements.

Installation of a sports sand based profile for optimal turf growth and development.

Installation of a telemetry back to base irrigation system to provide best practice irrigation technology and water efficiency.

Installation of appropriate drainage and turf field sand slit drainage systems to provide optimum plant health and all weather field usability.

Increase of the Sportsground's perimeter oval to provide the required size necessary to ensure that Bathurst's premier cricket oval is suitable to cater for major regional and higher level competition events, inclusive of night match play.

Removal of the asphalt inner bike track that was originally utilised by the Bathurst Cycle Club for their track events up until the completion of the Bathurst Bike Park Precinct. The removal of the old bike track was necessary in order to increase the oval to accommodate the size of turf playing surface necessary to improve the oval for a variety of ball sports, including the enhancement of Bathurst's premier cricket oval.

Reconstruction of the centre turf cricket wicket in order to provide the quality and surface necessary for increased cricket use by the local Bathurst District Cricket Association, which will involve the widening of the existing pitches.