WET weather has resulted in the reopening of Bathurst Sportsground being pushed back until later this year.
As part of a $1.5 million funding project between Bathurst Regional Council, the NSW Government and Cricket NSW, the Sportsground was shut back in the middle of 2021.
When it reopens it's expected to primarily accommodate cricket but can host rugby league and athletics.
According to council, floods in November 2022, combined with unseasonably high rainfall has meant that contractors have had to source an alternative turf supplier.
This has resulted in new turf being laid outside the optimum growing conditions, just prior to winter 2022 and its establishment was not able to reach an acceptable level by January 2023 in order to commence the scheduled sand slit drainage works to the field, which is a necessary requirement before the field is ready for use.
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said the Sportsground won't be available for use in the winter.
"The essential in-field drainage works, including the requirement for sand topdressing treatment to the fields, are now expected to be undertaken by specialist sub-contractors over the winter period in an attempt to have the Bathurst Sportsground playing surface in a usable condition leading into the 2023 summer season, weather permitting," he said.
"This means the Sportsground will not be in a usable condition for winter sports this year."
Apart from the cricket sight screens that are still to be installed and the in-field drainage works, all other works have been completed.
The reconstruction works have involved the following components:
"This project will be a great asset for Bathurst and the wider sporting community," Cr Taylor said.
"It will provide our community with another premiere sporting facility."
The Sportsground has historically hosted cricket, athletics and rugby league, having hosted 25 Group 10 Rugby League grand finals between 1950 and 1981.
The last cricket match played at the Sportsground was the 2021 Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket grand final back in March of that year, which saw local club St Pat's Old Boys lose to Orange City.
Records of the Sportsground's existence can be traced back to the 19th century, when it was once referred to in the National Advocate archives as the Bathurst Cricket Ground.
