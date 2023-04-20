RE: Bathurst's permanent Changing Places facility a step closer (April 6).
I'm a bit late to comment, but no, no, no.
Too far away from centre of town, for many it's a dangerous crossing of highway to get there, let alone having to go so far to use a facility that is out of the way from 'tourist' go-to areas, no room for buses - just some of the reasons against.
The ideal place is Machattie Park, near the other toilets, or even better, pull down and replace those as well - this meets all the basic needs of a Changing Places set-up. More accessible for all and where tourist buses pull up.
As to who cleans, etc - same people council gets to clean Machattie toilets now.
Please rethink this council.
