From South Bathurst to Cape Town: A serviceman's journey | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
Updated April 23 2023 - 6:02pm, first published 5:00pm
Soldier McGlashan poses for the camera in March 1916.
THIS week's article, marking Anzac Day, features a photograph of a young man in his military uniform posing with his swagger stick for Mr Gregory, Bathurst photographer. The negative notes he is a soldier named McGlashan and the photo was taken in March 1916.

In November 1915, Bathurst was already seeing long casualty lists in the local newspaper.

