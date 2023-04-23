THE RAGLAN community is set to benefit from a new multi-purpose sports court.
The new court, located at Ralph Cameron Oval, has been given the thumbs up by the community, with families making the most of the new court during the school holidays.
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said Bathurst Regional Council received $25,000 under the NSW Government's Community Building Partnership program and contributed $50,000 to develop the facility.
"The multi-purpose sports court is the first new piece of infrastructure for the park in many years," he said.
"The existing playground is aging and we have had numerous requests from the community in recent years for improved play spaces in Raglan.
"Spaces like these are a hub for local communities to come together."
Cr Taylor said council has been successful in receiving a further $444,000 grant from the NSW Government, which will help fund further upgrades at Ralph Cameron Oval.
He said council sought feedback from the community earlier this year on the proposed plans for the area and the funding will help further inform the works at the oval.
"Stage two of the Ralph Cameron Oval play space upgrades will include shade structures, scooter and BMX bike path inclusive play equipment and accessible foot paths from the Raglan Hall carpark," Cr Taylor said.
Bathurst MP Paul Toole said the new multi-purpose sports court is a great addition to Raglan.
"This court is giving local kids a place to play basketball, handball, hopscotch and many more games keeping them active and entertained," he said.
"Stage two additions of play equipment, picnic areas and pathways means this space can be used by more people in more ways."
