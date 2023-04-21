Western Advocate
Home/News/Business

There's finally an opening date for Taco Bell Bathurst

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
April 22 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taco Bell Bathurst staff pictured ahead of opening day. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain
Taco Bell Bathurst staff pictured ahead of opening day. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

THERE'S less than two weeks to go before people can step inside of Taco Bell's new Bathurst store to try out its Mexican-inspired cuisine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.