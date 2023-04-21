THERE'S less than two weeks to go before people can step inside of Taco Bell's new Bathurst store to try out its Mexican-inspired cuisine.
The fast-food chain has confirmed it will open its long-awaited Bathurst store on Tuesday, May 2.
Staff have been working away in the building for weeks, undergoing training ahead of the store's opening date.
For those who want to try out the food ahead of opening day, the store is offering limited delivery of food via aggregators between midday and 6pm.
Taco Bell Bathurst has a few incentives planned to get people down to the store the first official day of business.
A spokesperson for Taco Bell said the outlet will be giving away a Mountain Dew x Taco Bell branded mini-fridge and assorted Taco Bell merch, as well as food using the prize wheel.
The outlet, located on the corner of Stewart and Howick streets, will open to customers from 10am.
It's will be an exciting day for Bathurst and Taco Bell, which have been waiting years for the brand to arrive in the city.
Taco Bell's plans first came to light when a development application was lodged in November, 2019.
However, it was a tough road from there, with concerns raised by councillors and the community about the potential impact on traffic and safety if the outlet was to open in the location proposed.
When the DA was approved in June, 2020, there were more than 80 conditions of consent attached to it, including one to address the safety concerns by only permitting entry to the site via Howick Street, with all traffic having to exit via Stewart Street.
Two months later, the plans were back before Bathurst Regional Council, with the developer at the time seeking to delete the condition limiting ingress and egress.
The condition, even after a rescission motion was lodged by several councillors, was upheld.
While Bathurst waited for ground to be broken, Taco Bell restaurants began to open in other locations in regional NSW, including one in neighbouring Orange.
When the Bathurst restaurant opens in May, it will offer eat-in and drive-through options for customers.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
