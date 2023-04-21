MANY in Western Australia gazed up at the skies on Thursday to see a rare total solar eclipse, but in Bathurst, no one would've been able to see it with the naked eye.
But thanks to Ray Pickard, from the Bathurst Observatory, and he's special telescope, we've been able to see a partial solar eclipse.
Cloud cover didn't look promising on Thursday, but in the end Mr Pickard was able to capture the partially covered sun, thanks to a solar filter.
"We're not really going to notice a dimming of the sun, but people with a specially equipped telescope, that can safely filter out intense brightness of the sun, might notice a small shadow of the moon over the sun," Mr Pickard explained.
Thursday's solar eclipse was visible in the North West Cape peninsula and Barrow Island in Western Australia, as well as parts of East Timor and Indonesia.
More than 20,000 people flocked to Exmouth, on the North West Cape, to witness the eclipse, with the town only home to just over 2000 people.
"A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes directly between the Earth and the Sun, casting its shadow down on the Earth," Mr Pickard said.
"That's what we see, when you're under that total path of the eclipse."
Mr Pickard said there's roughly a couple of eclipses somewhere in the world every year, but the chances of being located under the shadow's path is rare.
"Luckily for us, we have one coming up in 2028 that will be visible across Bathurst, Sydney and a fair part of Australia," he said.
"It will happen on a Saturday as well."
The next total solar eclipse that will be visible in Bathurst will be on July 22, 2028.
