Mirfin chases Soldiers Saddle success with talented mare Whatsin

Forty two years after champion Bathurst galloper Gold Circle won the Group 1 Epsom Handicap at Randwick, the six year old mare Whatsin, carrying the same green and purple colours, is likely to be a serious contender in the Bathurst RSL Club Soldiers Saddle (1,400 metres) this Tuesday.
Long time breeders and owners of quality thoroughbreds, the Condon family from O'Connell near Bathurst, have raced many good performers including Lillehammer, winner of the Parkes Cup, and numerous other races.
Another flag bearer for the Condon family was Forbill which won Sydney races for trainer John Size before he left Australia to become the leading trainer in Hong Kong.
Of course best of all was Gold Circle, winner of the 1981 Epsom Handicap when beating Arbogast and Cobra.
Gold Circle is amongst exalted company as the Epsom run since 1865 has been won by a long list of champions including the superstar Winx in 2015.
Wayne Harris who rode Gold Circle is the last apprentice jockey to win the Epsom.
Successful Bathurst trainer Dean Mirfin spoke about his desire to win the feature race on Tuesday.
"The Soldiers Saddle at Bathurst is such an iconic local race and it has always been a race I would very much like to win, especially being on such an important occasion as ANZAC Day," he said.
Although Whatsin has won in heavy going, Mirfin is hoping for a drier track on Tuesday and suggests punters ignore the unplaced run last week at Kembla on a bog track.
Prior to Kembla Whatsin had twice finished second at Warwick Farm and in January won the Cowra Japan Cup, which had been transferred to Orange.
The relatively lightly raced Whatsin has won at Scone, Hawkesbury, Orange and Cowra while the eight placings have been in strong company including a second and third in Sydney Highways and a third in the prestigious Panorama at Bathurst in 2021.
Last year Whatsin finished fourth in the Soldiers Saddle behind Lemaire, Great Buy and O'Notadoubt.
Winning trainers of Lemaire were Tara and Phillipe Vigoureux from Hawkesbury and they also won the 2021 Soldiers Saddle with Zouologist.
Winona Costin rode Lemaire and earlier in the day she won the feature race for two year olds, the Gold Nugget on Seaside Sandy.
