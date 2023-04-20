Western Advocate
Mirfin chases Soldiers Saddle success with talented mare Whatsin

By Col Hodges
Updated April 21 2023 - 10:05am, first published 9:30am
Forty two years after champion Bathurst galloper Gold Circle won the Group 1 Epsom Handicap at Randwick, the six year old mare Whatsin, carrying the same green and purple colours, is likely to be a serious contender in the Bathurst RSL Club Soldiers Saddle (1,400 metres) this Tuesday.

