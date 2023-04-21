Proctor Park set for its first WPL double header of season

FANS at Proctor Park will be able to indulge in a Western Premier League football feast this Saturday afternoon when Panorama FC and Bathurst '75 FC enjoy their first home fixtures of the season.
Panorama will chase their second win in as many games when they welcome Parkes Cobras FC to town then Bathurst '75 look for their first points when they try to take down Orana Spurs FC.
There was little for the Goats coaching staff to critique in the opening round's 2-0 win away to Dubbo Bulls, so for the team it's now about trying to maintain that level against a Cobras side who weren't far off Barnstoneworth United FC in last weekend's 1-0 loss.
Panorama co-coach Ricky Guihot said anyone would happily take the outcome that his team enjoyed from a challenging week one trip.
"There's a few things to work on, which we worked on during Tuesday and Thursday practice, and we'll get a couple of guys back this week, but any time you don't concede and score two goals away you take that any day," he said.
"We're wary of Parkes. They always give it everything they've got. They might not have always got the results away from home but they leave everything out there, plus their coach Meagan Kempson does a really good job with them.
"You can see that with the way they've been building up over the last couple of years. I hope they have a good year, I really do, because there's a couple of guys in there who I've played with - but I hope that can start next week for them."
The Goats have enjoyed some cracking contests of late against the Cobras.
The club have developed a habit of producing down-to-the-wire affairs, the latest of which was last season's preliminary final which ended up going the Goats' way in a 3-2 extra-time win.
"The last two times we've played them we've just edged them out in thrillers and then the game before that absolutely flogged us, so they're a team you can never take lightly," Guihot said.
For Bathurst '75 this Saturday will be their chance to get off the mark after a 4-2 loss to Macquarie United FC in round one.
It wasn't a loss that had coach Mark Comerford scrambling to make massive changes ahead of the team's first home game.
"We went up there with 11 players and a couple of 16-year-old players on the bench. We gave ourselves every opportunity ... and they're a team who have improved a lot and they'll present problems for everyone," he said.
"We hadn't had great training preparation and we hadn't played a trial game for a couple of weeks. The scoreline was 2-all in the second half and the game never got away from us."
Comerford had an opportunity to catch part of Orana's 5-2 win over Orange Waratahs last round.
"We're up against a team who had quite a good result on the weekend. Admittedly, Waratahs have lost some key players and are a different team from last year," he said.
"We saw 20 minutes of their game. It looks like they've retained a similar squad and are playing a similar game to last year so we know what's in front of us.
"Spurs can only play what's in front of them ... and they played a really good game and moved the ball well. We need to turn some little things around that we've been guilty of in our trial games and our games from last season."
Panorama starts the double header from 3pm with Bathurst '75 to follow at 5pm.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
