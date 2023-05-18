Western Advocate
Canham Pest Control Management in Bathurst share tips on controlling the rise of rodents

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated May 18 2023 - 10:34am, first published 10:30am
Michael Canham from Canham Pest Management Services knows everything there is to know about pest control. Picture by Alise McIntosh
HAVE you recently seen a mouse in your house?

