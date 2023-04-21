Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Greening group's change of opinion on water extraction is confusing | Letter

By Cheryl Mahon
April 21 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An illustration of the proposed pumped hydro project near Yetholme on the ATCO Australia website.
An illustration of the proposed pumped hydro project near Yetholme on the ATCO Australia website.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.