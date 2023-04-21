We are all entitled to change our minds, but Greening Bathurst's massive backflip is confusing.
On June 6, 2019, the Western Advocate reported that Greening Bathurst claimed: "We must think carefully about our most precious resource."
Then: "Greening Bathurst believes that now is the time to debate the use of water extraction in our river systems, not only because we are currently under extreme drought conditions, but also because of climate concerns, including changes in rainfall patterns."
Fast forward to April 12, 2023 when Greening Bathurst is throwing their support behind ATCO's proposed pumped hydro power plant at Yetholme.
Are they not concerned that ATCO will extract 3,300,000,000 litres of water from the Fish River (which supplies 62 per cent of Bathurst's drinking water) for the initial fill?
What about the additional annual extraction of at least 400,000,000 litres to top up the dams?
Greening Bathurst members should know that climate change is making droughts more likely to occur - and more severe when they do - in Australia.
Warming has already increased the severity of drought conditions, and Australia is projected to experience decreases in rainfall across southern Australia.
Greening Bathurst needs to take their own advice from 2019 when they wanted to "encourage Bathurst people to think more critically about our use of the limited amount of water for which we as stewards of the land, are accountable".
Why should ATCO take our precious water for their exclusive use?
