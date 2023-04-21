Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Tremain's Mill developer explains her vision for Bathurst site

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
April 21 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Concept consent has been granted for a master plan to transform the Tremain's Mill site. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain
Concept consent has been granted for a master plan to transform the Tremain's Mill site. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

THE developer of Tremain's Mill says she is "committed to producing something that is excellent" and that "everybody can be proud of" on the iconic heritage site.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.