THE developer of Tremain's Mill says she is "committed to producing something that is excellent" and that "everybody can be proud of" on the iconic heritage site.
Her comments were made at the April 19 public forum, which preceded Bathurst Regional Council's ordinary meeting, where it was resolved to give concept consent to the proposed redevelopment of Tremain's Mill.
If the concept plans progress further, it would see the precinct transformed to offer residential houses, multiple hotels, and new retail and commercial premises.
The developer, Linda Gregoriou, addressed council's public forum after numerous residents aired their concerns about her plans for the site.
She welcomed the objections raised during the consultation process, which resulted in amended plans for the site, including reducing the height of the Keppel Street fronting hotel from 18 metres to 13.5 metres.
"I would like to thank the residents and the community who have actually put in objections and have come up with some very good, I think, suggestions and I believe we have listened," she said.
"... We're genuinely wanting to be responsive to what it is people are concerned about."
One comment she firmly pushed back on, though, was the claim that "Sydney-centric thinking" had been applied to the proposed development.
"It is a very considered approach. It is definitely not Sydney-centric, it is definitely about looking at a sense of place, and that's where we're coming from with this particular master plan," Ms Gregoriou said.
"I take offence to people telling me that I am producing a Sydney-centric master plan.
"I am committed to producing something that is excellent, that's something that everybody can be proud of, that we can actually showcase the best of regional architecture married with heritage, and that's what I'm committed to do."
She also addressed car parking to support the proposed development, which has been one of the main concerns community members have raised about the plans for the site.
The concept DA proposes to provide 46 on-site spaces to service the terrace houses, mews and the hotels, which means there will be a shortfall of more than 200 parking spaces to meet the planning control requirements.
However, arguments for less parking have been put forward, and there are suggestions being explored to create more on-street parking in the vicinity of the development.
Ms Gregoriou said there have been multiple parking studies, including one recently that monitored occupancy rates on streets surrounding Tremain's Mill on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 9am, 11am, 1pm, 3pm, 5pm and 7pm.
On average, the occupancy rate was 40 per cent.
Ms Gregoriou said to retain heritage buildings, there had to be a "trade-off".
"We also need to think about other innovative, more strategic ways of not having everything on site," she said.
"You want to turn the whole site into a car park, that's fine; you won't have anything that will progress on that particular site. Nothing will happen there and eventually it will just deteriorate through attrition."
Conditions of consent have been imposed as part of council's concept consent in relation to parking, including one requiring the developer to provide a parking offset strategy if parking provision fails to satisfy the requirements in the city's Development Control Plan (DCP).
No architectural plans or building works have been approved for the Tremain's Mill site.
Any work will be subject to further DAs for the redevelopment.
