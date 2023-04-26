HAVE you ever imagined what it would be like to walk from the outskirts of Bathurst to Blayney, and all the way back again, in one day?
Well, for Sarah and Tom Weekes, they will be walking the equivalent of that journey on Saturday, April 29, all to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis (CF), which affects approximately 3,500 people in Australia.
The endurance event equates to 65 kilometres, and is inspired by the 65 Roses Walkathon, which was given its name, '65 Roses', as it is a commonly used nickname for Cystic Fibrosis.
The duo decided to participate in the charity event, all to raise money and awareness, to assist with CF community care, and will be walking three laps of a predetermined map of the Bathurst area.
This is especially important to the couple, as when their daughter Isabella was just five-weeks-old, she was diagnosed with CF, which has a life expectancy of just 38 years.
"CF is a genetic, life limiting disorder," Mrs Weekes said.
The disorder causes severe damage to the lungs, digestive system and other organs, and though there are treatments, there is no cure.
Due to the nature of the condition, Isabella has to take medication daily, and can participate in up to three-hours of treatments every day to keep her healthy.
It is due to the extensive nature of these treatments, that the duo have decided to participate in the 65 Roses walk.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"The fact that Izzy has to do so many treatments a day, and that's the one day a year for us where we feel that pain," Mrs Weekes said.
So far, the couple have raised approximately $1300, and are hoping to raise up to $5000.
"The money we are raising goes towards CF community care and then back to Sydney Children's Hospital and Westmead Children's Hospital, for their CF teams," Mrs Weekes said.
Some of these funds will also directly assist the couple as they have to make frequent trips to Westmead as part of Izzy's treatment plan.
"We were going, when she was first diagnosed, once a week," Mrs Weekes said.
"Then it was moved to fortnightly, then it moved to monthly until she was two. Then we went every second month, and now we go every third month now that she is three."
Though it will be the first time Mrs Weekes has participated in the walk, it will be the third time for Mr Weekes, but his first around the Bathurst region.
In previous years he has walked the back roads from Orange to Bathurst, and has encountered anything and everything you can imagine.
"The first year it was dusty, and that proved to be challenging. There were snakes and dogs and cars and no phone service and it was hot and I was out there by myself," he said.
"Then last year, my best mate came with me, so I put him through that hell, and now I'm doing it again."
The main reason for Mr Weekes determination to walk the 65 kilometres, is to raise awareness for his daughters condition, and to help make the future a bit brighter from those suffering from CF.
And, according to Mrs Weekes, the future is already looking a little brighter.
"There are new medications, but it's still not a cure," she said.
For the time being, however, the main goal of the couple is to just get through day-to-day life as smoothly as possible, and allow Izzy to live as a "typical three-year-old."
Those wishing to make a donation to the couple can do so via the 65 Roses Walkathon website.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.