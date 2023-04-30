A MAN will serve his first stint behind bars after he was spotted driving "erratically" while drunk.
Troy Robert Goodwin, 34, of Blenheim Avenue, Oberon, was sentenced to 12 months in jail after he pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on April 19 to mid-range drink-driving.
Police said they were patrolling the West Bathurst area about 9.45pm on March 20, 2023 when they saw a green Ford sedan driving "erratically" on Mitre Street, court documents state.
Officers followed the driver - Goodwin - and stopped him in the BP service station on Stewart Street.
Goodwin was asked for his licence but he didn't have it at the time, so instead gave police personal details to confirm his identity.
The court heard Goodwin was then subject to a roadside alcohol breath test and gave a positive reading.
He was then arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where he gave a second positive alcohol test of 0.134.
Goodwin told police while in custody he could not recall how many alcoholic drinks he had between 3pm and an hour before the incident.
During Goodwin's sentencing, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis read through the police report before she noted his criminal history, which included five prior PCA matters.
With Goodwin on a community correction order at the time the offence took place, Ms Ellis said there was no alternative to prison given he had the benefit of community-based orders on several occasions.
Goodwin will be eligible for release on this matter on December 18, 2023.
Once released on parole, his licence will be disqualified for nine months until he serves a 24 month interlock period.
