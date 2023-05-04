Western Advocate
Ian North wants Bathurst councillors to reject potential 2023 pay rise

Rachel Chamberlain
Rachel Chamberlain
May 5 2023 - 4:30am
Bathurst Regional councillors could get a pay rise, but Ian North (second from right) says they should reject it. Picture by Phil Blatch
Bathurst Regional councillors could get a pay rise, but Ian North (second from right) says they should reject it. Picture by Phil Blatch

AS people continue to tighten their belts with the increasing cost of living, Ian North wants to see Bathurst Regional Council do the same, starting by not increasing councillors' salaries.

