AS people continue to tighten their belts with the increasing cost of living, Ian North wants to see Bathurst Regional Council do the same, starting by not increasing councillors' salaries.
Each year, the Local Government Remuneration Tribunal makes a determination on remuneration for councils in the state, including whether or not to increase the fees paid to councillors for their service.
Currently, Bathurst councillors receive $24,810 per year, while the mayor receives $61,280 on top of that payment.
Bathurst council is anticipating the Tribunal's determination will include an increase to remuneration for the next financial year, and has prepared its draft budget for 2023-24 to allow for a 2 per cent pay rise.
This is based on the increase that was applicable for the 2022-23 financial year.
Last year, Bathurst councillors voted not to accept the pay rise they were entitled to, and Cr North hopes they will agree to do the same again this year.
He said it comes down to the tough financial constraints the council is under.
"We want to keep providing the services and all that," Cr North said.
"Look, no councillor gets in there for the money, and if you do, you're a fool. You get in there to do a job.
"... I just think at the time of everyone struggling and all that, that's more money that can be put into the community, because [council] put money aside to cover our remuneration, any increase they've got to put that away."
He said everyone in the community is "tightening their purse strings", and this was a way for council to maximise the money it has available.
"I think there's more things that council's got to continue to look at and this is a simple, easy thing that, mightn't be a massive amount of money as far as an increase, but I really think everyone's being asked to tighten their belts and I think it goes that we as councillors could forego that increase," he said.
"You still get remunerated, but I don't think it should be increased."
Councillors will decide on whether or not to accept an increase, if applicable, when council's draft 2023-24 budget comes back to them for determination before the end of June.
They will need to make a decision as a group, as they cannot opt in or out of a pay rise as individuals.
Cr North said he won't be voting in support of a pay rise.
"I think we're at a good level. We're at the top of our level and we don't need an increase," he said.
"I just don't think it's the right thing at this time and I think everyone should be prepared to do that."
