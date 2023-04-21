Western Advocate
Bathurst Panthers look to put crushing disappointment behind them

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
April 21 2023
BATHURST Panthers will try to keep history on their minds as they travel to Molong this Saturday: Once before when their side got annihilated by 60 or more points they went on to win the premiership that season.

