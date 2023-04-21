Bathurst Panthers look to put crushing disappointment behind them

BATHURST Panthers will try to keep history on their minds as they travel to Molong this Saturday: Once before when their side got annihilated by 60 or more points they went on to win the premiership that season.
It's never easy to bounce back from a 60-0 hammering but when Panthers take on Parkes Spacemen in this upcoming round of the Peter McDonald Premiership they'll hope it can be the start of a resurgence akin to what the team went through in the 2007 season.
In that year's eight round the team were pumped 74-4 by local rivals St Pat's but it switched the Dave Elvy-led defending Group 10 premiers into action as they produced a much improved brand of football for the remainder of the season.
Those are big shoes to try and emulate but with the return of two-time premiership-winning halfback Doug Hewitt into the team Panthers will have confidence that a turnaround can begin this Saturday.
Panthers manager Danny Dwyer said that slice of a history is a reminder to any club that every day is the chance for a new beginning.
"I spoke with Dave [Hotham, president] who said to me that they got beaten by St Pat's 74-4 and they didn't lose a game after that," he laughed.
"It was one of those games where it was difficult to put the finger on what exactly happened. CYMS certainly came out with a point to prove on the weekend. The easy points that they scored on us was a bit of a concern."
Panthers will be quick to keep in mind the difference in experience between the two starting 13s.
Going down in a loss so devastating that it enforced a mercy rule isn't mentally an easy thing to brush aside but with a young team looking to get to grips with first grade football Panthers aren't losing hope.
"CYMS have a solid side with a number of first grade games under their belts and we're quite the opposite," Dwyer said.
"We don't want to lose confidence in our guys. It was just a tough game first up. It was a reminder that you need to play for 80 minutes.
"The good thing is that if you're going to have an awakening you're better off having that in round one rather than midway through the year.
"It was tough throwing Andrew Bennett into the side late [with Hewitt pulling out], after he'd been training with reserve grade through the week. I'm sure he wasn't expecting that call up. He ended up having a really great game."
The task doesn't get a whole tonne easier against a Spacemen side coming off the back of a strong victory against the Orange Hawks in round one.
The neutral venue could be an equaliser for the clubs and Panthers will take confidence in knowing that the only way is up from here.
"The reports early on were saying that Parkes would be there or thereabouts again this year, and after that opening round it's looking like they'll be tough to beat," Dwyer said.
"We've never played them before either - just like Dubbo CYMS - so it's tougher to get the heads up on who to look out for. We just need to play our own style of footy, defend well and play for that full 80."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.