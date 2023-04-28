Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Wayne John Isbister in Bathurst Court for having gel blaster

By Court Reporter
Updated April 28 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A bronze blind-folded Lady Justice holding scales. File picture
A bronze blind-folded Lady Justice holding scales. File picture

AN ILLEGAL "gift" has delivered a second surprise for a 58-year-old who didn't know his replica pistol could get him into strife with the law.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.