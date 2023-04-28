AN ILLEGAL "gift" has delivered a second surprise for a 58-year-old who didn't know his replica pistol could get him into strife with the law.
Wayne John Isbister of Driscoll Close, Kelso, was before Bathurst Local Court on April 19 when he pleaded guilty to possessing an unauthorised pistol.
Police went to a home on Kelly Crescent in West Bathurst about 8pm on April 15, 2023 in relation to an unrelated incident when they were told Isbister had a 'paintball gun' stored in the woman's house, court papers said.
The firearm was found under the woman's bed and seized by police, who took it to Bathurst Police Station where it was identified as a .50 calibre Desert Eagle pistol gel blaster replica.
Police went to a home on Driscoll Close about 9.10pm the same day and arrested Isbister.
During his interview with officers at Bathurst Police Station, Isbister admitted to owning the firearm and said he had the "gift" for about five years.
Isbister added he used it for target practice and didn't know it was illegal.
"It's all about what it looks like. If you were to point it at someone, they would be extremely scared," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said.
Isbister was placed on a conditional release order for 12 months with conviction.
The weapon was ordered to be forfeited.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.