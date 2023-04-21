Pulling through at the end is something for Saints to rally behind

ST PAT'S got within a converted try or less of a Peter McDonald Premiership opponent and failed to come away with the points on four occasions last year, and it's not a statistic they want to repeat.
If the Saints' 33-32 round one win over the Nyngan Tigers last weekend is an indication of what's to come then they might have uncovered the 'clutch' gene that they need to pull through in those close finishes.
They'll hope to give themselves much more breathing room towards the end of their next game when they travel for Saturday's second match of the season against the Wellington Cowboys.
Skipper Zac Merritt said the round one result is not a scoreline for the team to be proud of, but what they can hold their heads high about is that they didn't lose their cool when things got tough.
"We spoke about that through the week, trying to pride ourselves on our defence," he said.
"We let some soft tries on the weekend that let them back into it but we got the win in the end, whereas in a similar game last year we might have last that.
"Noah [Griffiths] is a big game player and he's the one that put the field goal over. Willie [Wright] is the same. They've both come across to help us win games and in the space of one game they've put their hands up to get us across the line.
"We would have obviously liked it to be 32-16 at full-time instead of it getting that close. It gives us a good baseline to work off as we try to tidy that up."
Even with the big trip ahead of them this Saturday the Saints should be considered favourites for the clash with the Cowboys.
The Saints thumped the Cowboys 46-12 in the previous meeting last season.
However, Wellington have already equalled their number of wins from the 2022 season by accounting for Lithgow Workies 20-12 in the opening round.
Merritt is expecting the Cowboys to be an improved squad this season as they look to put last year's struggles behind them.
"We've definitely done our homework on Wello. You've got to respect every team that you come up against, which we learned on the weekend," he said.
"We pulled away a little bit and thought our job was done, and it wasn't. I'd expect Wellington will keep coming, playing that ad lib footy, and we'll have to be on.
"They'll be better than what they were last year and they'll be at their home ground as well. We'll be ready to go and ready to put our best foot forward."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
