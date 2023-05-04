IT'S BEEN three months since the Run4Pepper fundraiser hit the ground running, and eager participants have spent their time raising money, and training for an upcoming marathon.
But, with only a few weeks until the big day, Run4Pepper organisers are kicking fundraising efforts up a notch, and have organised an event at Proctor Park.
The Run4Pepper World Cup event has been organised by James Christie, Brent Osborne and Andrew Fearnley, and Bathurst District Football and will take place on Saturday, May 6 from 2.45pm.
"It will just be a day full of football activities, all dedicated to Run4Pepper," Mr Osborne said.
"There will be a couple of inflatable pitches, and we'll do a mini world cup where businesses can come and play against each other, with all proceeds donated to charity."
The mini world cup will be played in a knockout format, with games running for 12-minutes each.
Entry costs $150 per team, and the winning team on the day will receive a signed A-league jersey.
There will also be plenty of other ways to fundraise during the event.
Two raffles will be drawn, which boast prizes from a variety of businesses, including Optus, EB Games, Rebel Sports, Beautiful Glow, Doppio and DeJorja and Co.
"We will also be kicking the tin out there as well, and just getting some donations that way," Mr Osborne said.
"And it will be highlighted by some Western Premier League games as well, which will all be played in honour of the initiative."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
The initiative, Run4Pepper was first created in early February with two main objectives in mind.
The first was to raise much needed funds to be donated to Ronald McDonald House and the Sydney Children's Hospital, which are both vital in assisting families with children battling serious illnesses.
It's a cause that is close to the hearts of Run4Pepper organisers, as the family of Pepper Christie; the fundraisers namesake, frequently utilised these services while Pepper was battling a birth defect.
Pepper lost her battle at just 16-months-old in October 2022.
The second objective was to create a safe space in the community to improve physical and mental health, all by running around the Macquarie river each week, and training for the Sydney Morning Herald Half Marathon on May 21.
And, according to Mr Osborne, this objective has absolutely been achieved.
"I think the training been good for all of us, and for all of our mental health, not just James who has been through something that nobody should ever have to go through," he said.
"But for all of us to come down and get active of a morning and have a coffee with some people.
"There's 30 to 50 people who come down there each Saturday that we just go an have a laugh and a run with and that's been really positive."
So far, the Run4Pepper initiative has raised over $20,000, more than double the original goal of $10,000.
Those wishing to donate to the cause, can do so via the GoFundMe page.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.