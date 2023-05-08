AS residents are invited to comment on Bathurst Regional Council's draft budget for 2023-24, councillor Marg Hogan is imploring them to keep in mind the tough financial constraints it was prepared around.
The draft budget, as prepared by council's Corporate Services and Finance department staff, has an asset upkeep focus for the next financial year, with very little in the way of new infrastructure investment.
Finance director Aaron Jones said it had been another difficult budget to prepare, with council facing increasing costs that affect how much it can deliver for the community.
When Cr Hogan commented on the proposed budget at the April 14 council meeting, she drew attention to the substantial asset maintenance backlog, which totals just over $136 million.
Of that, $62.6 million is for sealed roads in the local government area (LGA), while a further $30.5 million is for unsealed roads.
Bathurst council also has a back log of more than $7.5 million for bridges.
"I want the community to understand the pressure we are under as a council to look after the assets we already have and to maintain the current level of services that we provide," Cr Hogan said.
"I want the community to understand that a new project, like the Centennial Park project, for instance, while absolutely wonderful, will need ongoing maintenance. We have had one new additional staff member in the parks and gardens team in the last 20 years.
"All these new things that we want, that we talk about, require looking after."
She said that councillors still have tough decisions to make, some which she believes will be unpopular, to keep on top of the backlog.
"So, as this goes out to the community for public feedback, can I please encourage the community to give consideration to the difficult context that we and the staff are currently working under," Cr Hogan said.
Council's draft delivery program 2023-27 and operational plan 2023-24 are now available for review.
For more information and to make a submission, visit yoursay.bathurst.nsw.gov.au.
Feedback will be accepted through to 4.45pm on Friday, May 19.
Submissions will be considered when the draft budget comes back to council for determination, which is expected to occur in June.
