Western Advocate
Home/News/Council
Council

Keep backlog pressure in mind with budget, councillor Marg Hogan says

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
May 8 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillor Marg Hogan (inset) has a message for the community about Bathurst Regional Council's draft budget.
Councillor Marg Hogan (inset) has a message for the community about Bathurst Regional Council's draft budget.

AS residents are invited to comment on Bathurst Regional Council's draft budget for 2023-24, councillor Marg Hogan is imploring them to keep in mind the tough financial constraints it was prepared around.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.