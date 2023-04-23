THIS year's Festival of Bells is forging connections before the event has even been held.
A popular George Street cafe has offered to loan a piece of equipment so a social enterprise is able to run a stall at the festival to raise funds.
Festival of Bells organisers announced last month that the latest edition of the event would feature a concession food and drinks stall run by disability services organisation Vivability's Cafe Viva.
Cafe Viva opened on the grounds of the Cathedral of St Michael and St John in September last year to provide employment to Vivability clients who have an interest in working in hospitality.
In an update on the eve of the event, festival convenor Stuart Pearson said the popular Country Coffee café, under the guidance of new owner Jane Issa, has decided to get involved in its own way.
"In a spirit of collaboration, a generous offer was made to Café Viva by Jane Issa to use their coffee cart free of charge during the festival to raise funds for Vivability's social enterprises," he said.
"Through businesses and community organisations working together, we build stronger, compassionate, and resilient communities."
The Festival of Bells, which was first held in 2021, pays homage to the fact Bathurst has the only War Memorial Carillon in regional and rural Australia.
It will be held on Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 as the start of Heritage Week in Bathurst and as part of the region's Autumn Colours program.
It will be an entirely free event, but organisers are asking people to register their attendance for the Friday Last Post Ceremony and Saturday performances at www.bathurstregion.com.au/festival-of-bells.
