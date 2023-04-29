A ROUGE 'P' plate was the instigator of a twist of fate for a 37-year-old, who was caught by police driving around with a machete.
After he was transported from Junee Correctional Centre, Jay Daniel Phillip Egan - formerly of Brilliant Street, Bathurst - was before Bathurst Local Court on April 19 to be sentenced for having a knife in public.
Police were at the 7-Eleven service station on Sydney Road in Kelso about 11.30am on June 5, 2022 when they saw a 'P' plate fly from the back of a red Holden Commodore, court documents read.
The vehicle was stopped by police, who approached the car and spoke with the driver - Egan - who handed over his Provisional 2 licence.
Officers had a conversation with Egan about the provisional plate before he explained he had driven from Bowenfels and was heading to Orange to see a number of relatives.
Due to police suspicion of illegal possessions, Egan and his vehicle were searched.
The court heard police found a small explosive in the form of a firework or detonator before they uncovered a 50 centimetre machete under the passenger's seat, which was clearly visible.
Egan was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where he was charged.
Legal Aid solicitor, Matt Tedeschi, told the court during sentencing his client's record "doesn't help him" but he had been working in jail to make the time count.
"He had fallen back into old habits when the offence occurred," Mr Tedeschi explained.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted Egan was on parole at the time of the offence, which was revoked.
"You're soon going to be 40. By then, I always hope the male brain has caught up," Ms Ellis said.
Egan was sentenced to three months in prison and will be eligible for release on this matter on July 18, 2023.
