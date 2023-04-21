Western Advocate

It'll be a long, long road to any future Bathurst bypass

Updated April 21 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 5:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AS Bathurst prepares for a public forum later this month to discuss the benefits of a future city bypass, the question is not whether such a road would be good for the city but whether such a road stands a good chance of being built.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.