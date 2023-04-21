It'll be a long, long road to any future Bathurst bypass

AS Bathurst prepares for a public forum later this month to discuss the benefits of a future city bypass, the question is not whether such a road would be good for the city but whether such a road stands a good chance of being built.
Council has been at pains to dampen expectations ahead of the April 27 forum, emphasising that no preferred route has been decided and the idea at this stage is simply to gather the community's views on the topic.
That's an understandably low-key message given the forum is just the start of what would be a very, very long process.
It's also understandably low-key considering a Bathurst bypass could easily join a project queue that includes an upgrade to Hereford Road and a replacement of the low-level bridge.
If a bypass was not complicated enough - and it is complicated, as a glimpse at a map of Bathurst, its meandering Macquarie River and its booming outer residential development will confirm - it is made more difficult by our newly economically straitened times.
The new federal and state Labor governments have been singing from the same songsheet since taking power and the lyrics have not made for pleasant listening.
Both new governments say they have inherited budgets with gaping holes and a host of unpleasant surprises and difficult decisions will have to be made sooner rather than later to get the ledgers under control.
Given that a future Bathurst bypass will be completely reliant on federal or state government grants, a cheque presentation or sod-turning is hardly imminent.
So, for all that, is this month's public forum a waste of time? Not necessarily.
If Bathurst is serious about a bypass - and presumably the city is, otherwise this subject wouldn't keep coming up - then the preliminary work will need to be done at some time.
Council's planned submission to Infrastructure Australia about the project might not be successful the first time around, but the evidence gathered to show the need for and benefits of a potential bypass will surely not go out of date too quickly.
As well, things can sometimes change quickly in politics - whether it's governments, priorities or funding opportunities.
What was unloved might suddenly become the object of a government's affection. What was full steam ahead might suddenly be put on the backburner.
If Bathurst does want a future bypass, there's no harm in having the basic work done so that, when the time is right, the city is ready to present its case.
