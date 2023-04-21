TREES and vegetation will be removed between Bathurst and Orange over a number of nights next week in preparation for the widening of a section of the Mitchell Highway.
It comes after Transport for NSW warned last month to expect 18 months of work on a section of the road near the Beekeeper's Inn as part of the multi-year upgrade of the Mitchell Highway west of Bathurst.
Transport for NSW said in a Friday afternoon traffic alert that drivers are advised of changed traffic conditions on a 1.7-kilometre section of the highway at Vittoria Curve from mid-next week.
It said the work will include the removal of trees and vegetation in preparation to widen the road as part of the Vittoria Curve project and the work will be carried out at night to minimise traffic disruptions.
Transport for NSW said the work will be carried out between 7pm and 6am from Wednesday, April 26 and is expected to take three nights to complete, weather permitting.
The westbound lane will be closed, there will be intermittent stopping and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h in place during the work hours, which may affect travel times.
The speed limit will return to posted speed limits outside of work hours, according to Transport for NSW, and motorists should allow up to five minutes of extra travel time during the work.
Apart from the road widening, Transport for NSW says its 18-month upgrade of the Vittoria Curve section of the highway will include the construction of a protected right-turn bay and the installation of flexible safety barriers on the edge of the road and on the centre line.
