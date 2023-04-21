Western Advocate
Trees will go in preparation for Mitchell Highway widening as upgrade of the road continues

Updated April 21 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 4:55pm
A number of sections of the Mitchell Highway between Bathurst and Orange have already been upgraded over the multi-year program.
TREES and vegetation will be removed between Bathurst and Orange over a number of nights next week in preparation for the widening of a section of the Mitchell Highway.

