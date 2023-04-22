A 60-METRE special and words of praise from an Australian rugby great - Jacinta Windsor more than made an impact in her Super W starting debut on Friday night.
While scoring tries off the back of her blistering pace and neat footwork was a trademark of Windsor's time with the Bathurst Bulldogs, she's now showcased her skill in Australia's top domestic competition as a NSW Waratah.
With just her sixth touch of the ball at AAMI Park as the Rebels hosted the Waratahs, Windsor provided one of the game's biggest highlights.
The ball was spread out to Windsor on the right wing, she firstly burned Rebels centre Wasie Toolis then turned fullback Jade Te Aute inside out.
While the Rebels cover defence chased, the former star sprinter left them in her wake as ran 60 metres and planted the ball between the sticks.
Amongst those watching the match and impressed by Windsor's solo effort was Tim Horan - a former Wallaby who was regarded as one of the world's best centres during the 1990s.
"She showed really good pace," Horan, a Sport Australia Hall of Famer, said.
"Notice the way she changed the ball from her right arm, back to left then back to her right. All those young girls watching, that's what she did really well."
Windsor got her first taste of Super W in the Waratahs' round two win over the ACT Brumbies, seeing 10 minutes and 10 seconds of action off the bench.
But on Friday night as the Waratahs lined up against the Rebels for their last match before the Super W finals, Windsor was named in the first XV.
With jumper number 14 on her back, she was the fourth Waratah to step onto the turf as she followed out skipper and Central West product Grace Hamilton.
She had to wait a tick over 60 seconds for her first involvement, chasing through to win back possession after flyhalf Claudia Meltzer chipped in behind the Rebels' line.
Her first run, off a kick reception, came three minutes later and Windsor gave a glimpse of what was to come as her speed and strength saw her make good yards.
"Good start from Windsor, wasn't it?," Horan exclaimed after her first run.
Windsor made two runs, had three touches and made three tackles for the Waratahs in the opening quarter of the match, but the highlight came in the 39th minute.
Her brilliant solo effort was the Waratahs' third try of the match and helped them to a 19-0 half-time lead.
Mel Kawa, a player who has skippered the Rebels, was another commentating on the match who marvelled at what the former Bathurst Bulldog did.
"What a run from Jacinta Windsor, absolutely backed herself to take on the Rebels' back three. She had a lot of work to do - I think that might have been a 60-metre effort," Kawa said.
"Burning Wasie Toolis on the outside then swerving, as soon as she spotted the try line she pinned it. Look at the pace, very determined and what a way to score a try on debut."
Windsor went on to finish the match with four tackles, 13 touches and eight runs and she also played a role in the last Waratahs try of the match.
Picked out on the wing by a 20-metre cut out pass from Georgina Friedrichs, Windsor then popped an inside ball to fullback Maya Stewart which put her into space.
Stewart raced away to score and ice a 29-0 victory which sees the Waratahs head into the Super W finals undefeated.
Windsor will be hoping to see more minutes in the finals, her effort on Friday showing that she is capable of mixing it at the top level of domestic competition.
Team-mate and Australian Wallaroos player of the year Friedrichs certainly sees Windsor's potential.
"I told her before the game to have fun and back herself and golly, she's got some wheels that kid," Friedrichs said.
