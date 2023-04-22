Western Advocate
Jacinta Windsor scores her first Super W try for NSW Waratahs

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated April 22 2023 - 10:24am, first published 10:00am
A 60-METRE special and words of praise from an Australian rugby great - Jacinta Windsor more than made an impact in her Super W starting debut on Friday night.

