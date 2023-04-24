Western Advocate
Lily McIntosh notches up her 50th for Bathurst Bulldogs a week after her sister's milestone

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated April 24 2023 - 12:22pm, first published 12:00pm
Lily McIntosh marked her 50th career match for Bathurst Bulldogs by scoring a pair of tries against Forbes. Picture by Anya Whitelaw
SCORING a pair of tries in your 50th game is pretty special, but when Lily McIntosh reached that milestone for Bathurst Bulldogs on Saturday it wasn't the points that made it so special.

