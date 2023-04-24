SCORING a pair of tries in your 50th game is pretty special, but when Lily McIntosh reached that milestone for Bathurst Bulldogs on Saturday it wasn't the points that made it so special.
It was having her family at Ashwood Park watching, it was having Bulldogs players and fans cheer for her as she ran out onto the field and it was competing alongside a group of mates that include her sister.
It was that feeling of belonging to a group of players and a club as a whole which makes McIntosh smile when she talks about playing for Bulldogs.
"I remember when I first started it was that pressure of trying to make it a three-peat, but now it's just about having these girls around as mates and having the whole club at your back," she said.
"Dad's here on the sideline, both my brothers are on the sideline, Mum can't be here today, but she was here last week."
Lily McIntosh's 50th game as a Bulldog came in the second round of this year's Ferguson Cup and seven days after her sister Bella hit the same milestone.
"We started the same time, but I broke my leg in 2020 and then COVOID hurt a little bit too and I was doing a little bit up at Stannies, so I missed a couple when I was at those games too," she said.
"It would've been nice to have our 50th together, but she beat me by one. But it was still good to have it individually too, get your own day."
Just as Bulldogs won to mark Bella McIntosh's 50th in style, they pulled off the same for Lily McIntosh. They ran in nine tries in a 57-0 win over Forbes.
Lily McIntosh scored two of those herself.
The first came after 11 minutes as Mel Waterford poached the ball from a Forbes line-out. Play was then spread from the right to the left and McIntosh showed enough strength to break an attempted tackle to score.
In the second half, during a period she was acting as skipper given Waterford was off the field, McIntosh bagged her second.
Seeing Forbes had no fullback in behind the line she kicked ahead, Bulldogs regathered, the ball was passed to McIntosh and she ran 30 metres to score.
"I channelled my inner Jacinta Windsor for the last one," she laughed.
"I saw Tegs [Miller] and Kate [Gullifer] were off and Sarah [Coleman] was also off at that time too and I thought 'Well Matt wants us to practice our kicking so I'll give it a ago.
"I was vice-captain against Forbes a few years ago and we got beaten that day, so I was a bit nervous when Matt said I was captain, but It was exciting.
"I've been around the club for five years now, so it's nice to have that responsibility now with all the new girls."
Those new girls gelled well with the returning Bulldogs during the match.
Tamworth recruit Camille Reid was amongst the try scorers in the first half and she pulled off some crunching tackles as well, showing she's a handy addition to the forward pack.
Another new Bulldog, Emily Blasig, picked up a double to make it three tries in two weeks for Bathurst.
Coleman, now in her second season, finished the match with a personal haul of 20 points thanks to a pair of tries and some excellent sideline conversions, while Brydie Comiskey nabbed a brace and had an assist as well.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.