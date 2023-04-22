HE'S the lock who just loves taking the tough carries and on Saturday afternoon Jason Corliss showed he loves scoring a try for the Bathurst Bulldogs as well.
Corliss' power running carried him over the line three times as the Bulldogs posted a commanding 61-5 Blowes Cup win against the Forbes Platypi at Ashwood Park.
"He's unreal," Bulldogs captain Peter Fitzsimmons said of Corliss.
"I don't think we've seen a season where he hasn't gotten injured, but this year he's fit and strong and we're excited about what he can do.
"I think if it was an easy run, he wouldn't run it. He loves the hard work and personally I love seeing that."
A member of the 2017 premiership winning Bulldogs colts side, Corliss returned to the club last season after spending time playing league for Bathurst Panthers.
He made his first XV debut last season and while not managing to score a try in the top grade of Blowes Cup then, he's now scored four in the opening fortnight of the 2023 season.
Corliss' hat-trick against Forbes not only helped Bulldogs to a bonus point win, but helped club stalwart Kurt Weekes celebrate his 200th game in style.
Weekes had a near perfect day with the boot, slotting eight of his nine conversion attempts.
"It is special to see him get the 200 and what he's done in those 200 too, as a halfback to get 200, it's skill that not everyone has for that long," Fitzsimmons said.
"You've got to keep your pace up, you've got to be on the ball, he's very active. Not too many other people would've been able to do that, so it's awesome."
After a scrappy showing in the opening round win over Emus, Bulldogs were on a mission to lift their standard against Forbes.
It was mission achieved.
Corliss crashed over for the opening try in the seventh minute after Forbes conceded a penalty inside their 22. From there Bulldogs were never headed.
A sweeping back line movement finished in Bryce Rue scoring, Brad Glasson put Hunter Davis into a big hole for try number three then following an attacking line-out, Travis Gibson bustled his way over.
That made it 26-0 after 33 minutes and just as it showed Bulldogs could execute in attack, what followed showed they can defend too.
For the last five minutes of the opening half Forbes was camped inside Bathurst's 22.
The Platypi threw phase after phase at the hosts, five-eighth Dan Sweeney and scrumhalf Alex Webster working hard to create something, but there weren't any holes in Bulldogs' line to be found.
The hosts struck again early in the second half, centre Adam Plummer popping a nice inside ball to Isaac Hogan.
From the kick-off Glasson opened up the Platypi defence, carrying the ball over halfway before some nice phase rugby had Corliss over for his second.
Bulldogs pushed out to a 47-0 lead before Forbes finally got on the board via replacement Ben Redfern - that try coming when both sides had a player in the sinbin - but the day belonged to the hosts.
Fitzsimmons sealed the win in the dying minutes when he charged over from a penalty tap. Weekes converted to make 61-5, the large winning margin elevating Bulldogs to the top of the ladder.
"It was so much better than last week," Fitzsimmons said.
"It felt like last week we sort of had everything in line but it didn't really click, but this week some stuff started to really click.
"We're still not out of the scrappy stuff and we need to execute a lot more, that's something we need to focus on, but there were so many more positives this week than last week.
"We've spoken about building, every week is an opportunity to build it better and build it bigger.
"Part of that is we know there are going to be 80 minute games coming up, a lot of teams are in it for the full 80, so we need to be playing that way, training that way and ready for that when it comes."
