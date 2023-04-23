IT has been seven years since Roy McCabe last rode as a jockey on ANZAC Day, but come April 25 he's still someone seeking success on the track.
McCabe, who had his final ride as a jockey at Nyngan on ANZAC Day 2016, is now firmly established as a successful trainer at Bathurst.
A trainer of numerous winners of good quality races, his biggest win to date was at the Bathurst Cup meeting last September with $26 outsider Know Where To Look.
With Jean Van Overmeire in the saddle, he charged home to beat Super Helpful (Quayd Krogh, $4.80) and Dontforgetmonica (Reece Jones, $3.60) in the $110,000 The Panorama over 1300 metres.
This year marks the first time McCabe has nominated a starter in the prestigious Soldier's Saddle, run at Tyers Park on ANZAC Day each year.
He's nominated four-year-old mare Aquarius for the feature race as well as Just Ace for a Class 1 Handicap and Our Orator for a Maiden Handicap.
If Aquarius can win, it would add another chapter to an already successful career.
Reared at Emerald in Queensland, McCabe was destined to become a jockey.
His father Roy McCabe Snr had a successful career in the saddle, riding a lot of winners for now retired trainer Robert Hall at Bathurst and also winning multiple premierships in Emerald.
First apprenticed to Leanne Aspros at Bathurst and then Peter Nestor at Dubbo, McCabe Jnr had his first ride at Bathurst in June 2000 on the Pat Cass, Orange trained Vallombrosa.
His first winner was also at Bathurst on The Chaplain, trained at Dubbo by Noel Hamilton.
Early notable wins were aboard the Nestor trained Thunder Run in an Open Handicap at Gilgandra and on the Alec Kallus trained Al Rateb in the ANZAC Day Cup at Coonabarabran.
Bathurst trainer Paul Theobald was a good supporter of McCabe and they combined for several wins with the good gallopers Dunderry and Kingee.
McCabe also had success with other Bathurst trainers including Gayna Williams and Kevin Higgins.
Winners came when riding on the Central Coast for Damien Lane as well and in Queensland when apprenticed at Springsure in the Emerald area.
His last winner in Queensland was in December 2001 on Red Ruler at Calliope near Gladstone.
After an injury enforced layoff, McCabe, at his first day as a picnic rider, won on Lady Gundare for Henry Rouse and claimed the Bligh Picnic Cup at Mudgee on Chanter, trained by Jim Bowman, the father of superstar jockey Hugh Bowman.
Leading Hunter Valley trainer Rod Northam often booked McCabe for rides and they combined for a string of winners, both picnic and professional.
Back riding as a professional McCabe had his last win in January 2016, when the Peter Stanley trained John D'Non beat a field of 14 at Bathurst.
After obtaining a trainers licence, McCabe's first success came at Wellington in October 2016. He landed a winning double with Fantasy Gaze and Star Class, both ridden by Tony Cavallo.
During his relatively short time as a trainer, McCabe has produced numerous good gallopers including I Stole Your Love, a winner of five races from 11 starts including The Barb, the feature race on Bathurst Cup Day.
Renalot won the Orange Cup Prelude and at Hawkesbury became McCabe's first provincial winner, while The Drover won on Central West tracks, finished second at Randwick and fourth at Rosehill.
Red Axe was a very impressive winner after coming to the McCabe stable as an eight-year-old, while McCabe had a high opinion of the talented Smart Decision.
Know Where To Look, the Panorama winner, also ran fourth in a Country Championship qualifier and was an emergency for the Kosciuszko.
At one stage McCabe spent four years with Group 1 winning trainer Kerry Parker at Kembla Grange and rates the experience gained as invaluable.
"If anyone wants to know anything about caring for and training race horses I would recommend Kerry Parker as the best to learn from," he said.
Presently with 13 horses in training, McCabe shares the trackwork riding with his fiancée, successful young jockey Ashleigh Stanley.
Recent important wins for Stanley have included the Mudgee Cup and Warren Cotton Cup, on Not Negotiating trained by her father Peter Stanley.
McCabe reckons having the feet in good order is vitally important and he values the work of farrier Cody Shaw.
Confident in the future of local racing, McCabe and Ashleigh Stanley recently purchased their first home in Bathurst.
"The race club has a good committee and Bathurst is a lovely place to train horses," he said.
