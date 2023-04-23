Former Dubbo mayor Ben Shields pleads not guilty to sexual assault charge

Western Advocate
Not guilty plea entered by former Dubbo mayor Ben Shields on sex assault charge

By Newsroom
Updated April 23 2023 - 11:20am, first published 11:00am
FORMER Dubbo mayor Ben Shields has pleaded not guilty to a sexual assault charge relating to an incident that is alleged to have occurred 20 years ago.

