COUNCILLORS clearly want to see more exhibitions like the Archie 100 come to Bathurst Regional Art Gallery (BRAG).
The gallery hosted the travelling exhibition for two months from January 26 to March 26, 2023 and in that time drew in 11,579 visitors to the facility who wanted to see Archibald Prize works.
It was the highest number of visitors to a single exhibition ever held at BRAG, which has a history in the city dating back to 1969.
Visitation data shows that 36.7 per cent of the people who attended were from outside of the 2795 postcode.
Breaking down the data further, Bathurst Regional Council found that 16.4 per cent of visitors were from regional NSW, 9.3 per cent came from greater Sydney, 4.6 per cent were from interstate, and 0.8 per cent of attendees were international visitors.
The Archie 100 exhibition was only being shown in one venue per state and territory, making it an enormous achievement for Bathurst to be selected as the venue for NSW.
And councillors couldn't be more thrilled.
Cr Andrew Smith said the Archie 100 labelled the exhibition "a rare gold nugget" for Bathurst for its ability to bring thousands of people into the city.
"That to me supports the effort and the work that goes into museums, whether it be motor sport, in my favour, or arts or railway. Museums, when done right, can work, and Bathurst has absolutely showcased 2795," he said.
Cr Marg Hogan congratulated council staff for securing the exhibition and for the work that went into programs to support the exhibition.
There were 23 public programs, including artist and author talks, tours, sketch sessions and life drawing workshops.
Hundreds of school children from 12 different schools in the region also attended the exhibition.
Cr Kirralee Burke seconded Cr Hogan's comments.
"It was a tremendous exhibition and those of you who haven't got to [the gallery] lately, you've missed this one, but the next one's great, too," Cr Burke said.
