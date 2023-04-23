Bathurst '75 get their first points of season with win over Spurs

BATHURST '75 are on the board this Western Premier League season after they recovered from an early deficit to record a 3-1 win at Proctor Park over the Orana Spurs on Saturday afternoon.
The hosts made their first Bathurst game for the season one to remember as they found themselves behind in less than 10 minutes but pushed through to claim maximum points.
Bathurst '75 coach Mark Comerford had come into the match not too concerned about the team's round one loss to Macquarie United and knew that he side could turn things around just by playing at a similar level.
"I thought we were the better team for the whole game. We probably should have been up at half-time - we probably had three to four good opportunities. We definitely improved in the second half," he said.
"We still created opportunities, controlled possession and with our regular goalkeeper Jack away we had to put a field player in goal. It was a good result in the end.
"We watched them play 20 minutes in Dubbo last round and they looked really good against Waratahs, but Waratahs have gone and beaten the team who beat us, so it's pretty hard to gauge where everyone's at right now.
"You can only play what's in front of you though, and Spurs brought down a good squad and they had plenty of subs. I thought that defensively we were in control, we got forward in the right areas but we just couldn't finish that shot on goal."
The '75 boys thought they'd pulled ahead in the ninth minute when James Christie latched onto a long pass over the middle of the field and he put the ball in the back of the net, but the would-be goal was called offside.
Then, just a minute later, Spurs instead took the lead when a defensive error allowed Bailey McCabe to put the ball home from close range.
The hosts continued to push hard for the remainder of the half and they were rewarded in the 43rd minute when a probing cross from the right wing deflected off a defender's boot and into the Orana goal.
Bathurst '75 continued to enjoy the stronger share of chances in the early stages of the second half but couldn't put them away.
That changed in the 73rd minute when a cross into the Spurs box bobbled away from a cluster of bodies right to an open Peter Vincze, who thumped the ball home from right in front of the goalkeeper.
Christie wasn't going to leave empty handed after being denied earlier in the game.
He didn't manage to completely control a cross from the right side of the ground when unmarked but he was able to gather to ball, turn on the spot, and take a blind shot at the goal - a shot that the keeper's gloves would reach but be too strong for him to stop.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.