CARILLON bells rang as passersby paused to soak up classical, popular and even TV show-themed songs in a moment of significance for Bathurst.
Wendy Murphy, Jennifer Roberts and Denise Garland played the keys of the Bathurst War Memorial Carillon on April 23, 2023 to pair with 90th anniversary celebrations of the Kings Parade feature.
Ms Roberts began with Ode Pour le Carillon composed by Serge Joris at 11.15am ahead of Mrs Murphy, who played eight arrangements including the Game of Thrones opening theme, and Ms Garland, who concluded the performance with Yesterday Once More by Richard Carpenter and John Bettis.
The recital was held to mark 90 years since the last brick was laid on the memorial, which had the three carillonists - of 30 in Australia - gleaming with honour.
"When you understand the history of the carillon, it's really quite special," Ms Roberts said.
Playing the carillon on such a momentous occasion struck a personal chord for Ms Garland, whose grandfather - World War I soldier, Anthony Hicks - was the carillon's first custodian.
"Every time I come to the carillon, I go back in time and think of my ancestors. I have a flashback of my family who spent a lot of time here and I just think of having their presence in this building," Ms Garland said.
Ms Garland, along with Ms Roberts and Mrs Murphy, explained Bathurst's carillon was inspired by its older counterparts in Europe and England, which had left an impression on soldiers during the first World War.
"That's [carillon] what our World War I veterans brought back to Australia, they saw and heard the bells and realised they were part of something," Ms Garland said.
"That's why they wanted it [carillon] to be a musical instrument more than just a concrete structure for the city."
With two carillon trainees on board to learn the sophisticated instrument, Mrs Murphy hoped more musicians with knowledge of piano would step forward to become part of a special Bathurst legacy.
"To be at the forefront of the new generation of carillonists, I feel we're part of a legacy," she said.
"For the trainees coming through now and after them, hopefully we will set a legacy that will continue to grow."
Tours of the carillon will take place on April 30, May 2, May 4 and May 7 with the Festival of Bells scheduled from April 28 and 29 to add to the anniversary celebrations.
Those interested in learning to become a carillonist can contact Mrs Murphy by emailing contact@bathurstcarillon.org.au.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
