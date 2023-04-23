Second half surge sees Panorama FC maintain their perfect start

THEY both just can't stop producing games packed full of highlights.
After yet another Panorama FC versus Parkes Cobras FC thriller it was the Bathurst side who were able to come out on top, 3-2, in their Saturday meeting at Proctor Park.
A second half comeback from the Goats saw the hosts recover from a 2-1 deficit at half-time and in the process pick up their second win in a row to start the new season.
Jaiden Culbert scored a brace with goals in both halves of the game - giving him three goals in two games to start the season - while Jarred Portegies scored the winner for Panorama in the 74th minute.
A red card for Parkes into the approach to half-time opened the door for Panorama to get back in front and they were able to make the most on the opportunity over back end of the match.
Panorama co-coach Ricky Guihot praised the tenacity of the Cobras, especially when down to 10 men, with the way that they forced his side to work hard for maximum points.
"They play a good style of football. The press and play with a high intensity. They were forcing us to make mistakes on the halfway line and we got drawn into a fast paced match," he said.
"They countered really well from those mistakes. Meagan Kempson's got them play great football, and they'll be a tough team to beat. I know they're 0-2 but it's not a reflection of the way they've played.
"We were pretty scrappy and all over the shop in the first half. The send off at half-time certainly helped but you've still got to go out there and do it.
"We were able to slow things down to the right tempo, calm themselves and create the opportunities that they needed to."
Cobras gained a golden chance to open the scoring in the 12th minute when a rash tackle at the top of the Panorama box sent Blake Medlyn to the penalty spot.
Medlyn struck the ensuing shot sweetly into the left side of the goal to put the Cobras in front.
Culbert got things back on level terms 12 minutes later with a precision free kick from just outside the Cobas box, curling his shot over the wall of five Parkes players and into the top left corner.
However, Medlyn was on the scene again in the 33rd minute when a loose Panorama clearance found his feet at the top of the penalty area and he hit a precision low shot to the left corner to once again give Parkes the ascendancy again.
Just as Cobras looked to be heading into the break with momentum when disaster struck.
Shane Percy took offence to a foul from Panorama's Jacob Soetens on a teammate and shoved the Goats player after the foul had been given.
Percy was shown a red card for his involvement while Soetens earned a yellow for the initial foul.
Just a little after 10 minutes into the new half Panorama levelled things up against the 10-man Cobras when Culbert timed his run well onto a cross from Matt Hobby to score from close range.
Portegies came off the bench and scored what would be the winner for Panorama against the tenacious Cobras when he made a quick dash into the Parkes box before sliding his shot to the left of the keeper.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
