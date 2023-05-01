A WOMAN who got herself handcuffed after she tried to stop police from making an arrest has told the court her actions were "out of character".
Chloe Carlin, 35, of Peacock Street, Eglinton, wrote to Bathurst Local Court on April 19 to enter a plea of 'guilty' to hindering an arrest.
According to court documents, police were called to Bathurst Panthers about 12.30am on March 18, 2023 in regards to a brawl.
As police were arresting a man known to Carlin, she began to approach and question the officers.
The court heard police explained the situation to Carlin before she pushed past them twice in an effort to stop the arrest.
She was taken to the ground and handcuffed.
Once being arrested, police noted her demeanor changed and she began to be cooperative around the time she was taken to Bathurst Police Station.
During sentencing, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted in Carlin's written plea to the court that she had allegedly been assaulted during an "altercation" at the premises before the man was arrested.
"I was quite upset and ran after him," Carlin wrote.
After reading court documents and Carlin's explanation, Ms Ellis dismissed the charge with no further penalty.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.