Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Chloe Carlin in Bathurst Local Court for hindering an arrest

By Court Report
Updated May 1 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A police officer holding a pair of handcuffs. File picture
A police officer holding a pair of handcuffs. File picture

A WOMAN who got herself handcuffed after she tried to stop police from making an arrest has told the court her actions were "out of character".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.