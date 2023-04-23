'DISASTROUS' might be selling CSU short when it comes to the way their New Holland Cup opener away to Dubbo Rhinos played out on Saturday.
The students were rarely in the contest at Dubbo as the Rhinos ran rampant in a brutal 60-0 result.
Following their round one bye CSU had ventured north west to try and avoid another first game loss to the Rhinos after the Dubbo squad handily beat them in the same 2022 fixture.
Instead they received a loss so heavy that it will have them back at the drawing board for some time.
CSU were given front row tickets to the Dale Smith show throughout the 80 minutes as the Rhinos skipper and fullback scored five tries in the rout.
The victory got the Rhinos off the mark for the 2023 New Holland Cup season after a frustrating performance featuring multiple yellow cards was served up during a round one loss to Narromine.
"We knew we had points in us, it was just a matter of execution," assistant coach Graham Conn said.
Smith's performance was the talking point on Saturday and it was a welcome showing for the captain after he was one of two players carded at Narromine a week earlier.
It took almost 20 minutes for the Rhinos to score the opening try during the club's Ladies' Day at Apex Oval and Smith didn't grab his first five-pointer until half-time was approaching.
That opened the floodgates though and the fullback soon had his second as the hosts raced to a 22-0 lead at the break.
The Rhinos went on with the job in the second half and Smith crossed three more times in a dominant performance.
"Dale had a really good game. He's been great for us the last couple of years but I think he's really grabbed that leadership role with two hands and he showed that," Conn said.
"It wasn't just the tries. He was really good communicating at the back and there were plenty of good, incisive runs and plenty of offloads.
"I was really pleased with how he went."
The five-try showing and continual improvement in the communication aspect of Smith's game also justified the decision by coaches Doug Sandry - who was out of town for a wedding on Saturday - and Conn to leave the new captain in the No. 15 jersey this season.
"Going into the season we had a bit of a different idea of where we might have him," Conn said.
"We moved him into 10 at the end of last year and we were pretty happy with how he was going there so the thinking in pre-season was he'd continue in that role.
"But we had a few departures from the club and we had to move guys around to see what fit.
"We came up with yesterday's backline and it just seemed to click. But Dale is certainly an important cog in the wheel there."
Smith's mature showing resonated with the rest of the side and the discipline was much improved across the park.
The composure also helped the Rhinos go on with the job after building the health lead by half-time.
"The temptation would be to start throwing it around and try and score magic tries from everywhere but we didn't do that," Conn said.
"We kept our heads and there was a real calmness about the performance. That's something I've tried to emphasise, playing rugby with that passion but without the emotion.
"That's what we saw. It was one word I'd use to describe it, calm."
The Rhinos will expect a sterner test next weekend when they welcome defending premiers Parkes to No. 1 Oval.
CSU will be trying their best to hit back next round when they welcome the Mudgee Wombats to the Union Oval for the first Bathurst game of the season.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
