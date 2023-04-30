Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Steven Gregory Board in Bathurst Court for driving while suspended

By Court Reporter
April 30 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A blindfolded lady justice holding scales. File picture
A blindfolded lady justice holding scales. File picture

A DODGY car and no licence, along with a bad driving record, could've ended in jail time for a 50-year-old man, who must look at "fixing up" his criminal tendencies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.