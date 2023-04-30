A DODGY car and no licence, along with a bad driving record, could've ended in jail time for a 50-year-old man, who must look at "fixing up" his criminal tendencies.
Steven Gregory Board of Logan Street, Eglinton, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on April 19 to driving while suspended.
Two people were about to start their shifts at IGA on Rankin Street in Bathurst about 5.20am on December 7, 2022 when they saw Board drive a car into the parking lot and stop near the loading dock, court papers said.
Thinking the vehicle looked suspicious, the pair walked up to the car - which had a smashed rear driver's side window - and spoke with Board before he got out and rode off on a black and orange mountain bike.
Police were called, who arrived about 7.30am and saw Board sitting in the driver's seat of the vehicle.
After he gave varying versions to police about why he was there, officers said someone saw him driving in the carpark.
"Yeah, I only drove in the carpark, not on the road," Board said.
Police did several checks on the RMS system, which showed Board had been suspended from driving from November 29, 2022 to September 28, 2023 for demerit point loss.
After hearing submissions from Legal Aid solicitor, Matthew Tedeschi, about why his client was driving, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said she considered putting Board behind bars.
"You've not got a very good driving record ... I should be looking at prison," Ms Ellis said.
"But, it's not the place for you to fix yourself up so you don't continue to offend."
Board was placed on a two-year community correction order and disqualified from driving for eight months.
